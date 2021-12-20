3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $348,900

Must see this wonderful 3BR, 2BA home. Tons of privacy and plenty of room to store your toys. The home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and lots of light. Basement has already been plumbed for additional space would be great for bedroom, bathroom and entertainment room. Plenty of covered and concreted space for grilling out and having gatherings. You will feel like you are tucked away in the mountains. Schedule you showing today!