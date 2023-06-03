Are you tired of mowing and hauling groceries up flights of stairs? This immaculate one level home provides all you need for easy living. Move in ready with all the features you desire. Inviting entry opens to the large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. The kitchen is a cook's dream, granite counters provide plenty of space for meal preparation, ample cabinetry and a pantry. The dining area opens to a screened in patio overlooking beautiful landscaping, the pergola remains. Large primary suite with walk-in shower, separate bathtub, gleaming dual vanity and walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms, natural gas heat, separate laundry/mud room which opens to the 2 car garage. HOA covers lawn care. Terrific location, just minutes to downtown Mocksville's awesome shops and restaurants.