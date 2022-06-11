3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $300,240

OH MY, NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ON OVER AN ACRE! 3 bedrooms, office, loft and more in the Penwell plan located in Highland Place community. This home is under construction and features an open concept on the main level. Dedicated office at the front of the home provides privacy for working from home or just the right spot for the kids to do homework while you whip up meals in the cook's kitchen! Let's talk about this kitchen...HUGE center island with granite counters, stainless appliances & a walk in pantry is sure to please! Oh but it doesn't stop there...upper level boasts large Primary bedroom plus 2 secondary bedrooms each with a walk in closet! Enjoy hanging out with family and friends in the loft or just sit back and relax, it's all up to you in your brand new Smart Home!