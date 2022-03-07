 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $299,900

Unique property! Brick rancher has 3BR 1BA, Living Room. Spacious Kitchen/Dining/Breakfast Room. Hardwood floors throughout. Large basement area with a wood stove that could supplement your heat. The basement has indoor and outdoor access. The property also has a small house out back that could have many uses. There is a single-wide mobile home that has been used for storage in the past. Another single-wide that could be used as a guest house or rental and has its own address and water/septic (1147 Wagner Road). A large area in the back of the property has two additional storage buildings and plenty of room for a multitude of uses! The huge carport is perfect for large gatherings as well as parking for your vehicles.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert