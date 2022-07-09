3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $299,500

This beautiful home is charming both inside and out!! Offering 3 Bedrooms with Primary BR on Main floor. Large Living Room Area connecting to Kitchen with Bar for seating. 3 Bedrooms all on Main floor plus Bonus Room on Upper Level. 2 Full Baths on Main, Plus 2 Car front load garage and beautiful screened in porch on the rear of home. All this in a super convenient location!! Lawn Maintenance is taken care of by HOA! Call today to view this great home!