The Penwell is a two-story plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island, walk-in pantry with granite countertops and Stainless-Steel appliances. Flex room is ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens overlooks into a spacious living room. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s suite with private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room + a loft area on the second level. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with smart technology. *Photos are Representative*