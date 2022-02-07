 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $296,240

The Penwell plan is sure to please with the openness you desire featuring 3 bedrooms. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry. Flex room is ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens overlooks into a spacious living room. The Primary Suite on the second level offers a luxurious Primary Bath with private water closet, and large walk-in closet. Entertain in the loft that can also be a 4th bedroom. Smart home package included!

