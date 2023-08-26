Twinbrook Village reflects how today’s families want to live with elegance, convenience, connection and comfort. The Penwell is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry. Granite countertops, cane shadow cabinets with soft close doors, and Stainless-Steel appliances complete the kitchen. The front flex room this ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens into a spacious living room perfect for entertaining. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with an oversized walk-in shower and is appointed with quartz counters. The second floor also offers two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and walk in laundry. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty.