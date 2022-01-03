Check out this COMPLETELY UPDATED Classic Brick Rancher in Davie County! Spacious farmhouse style featuring a bright, open floor plan! Home boasts numerous 2020-21 updates including HVAC system, vinyl wrapped double pane windows, plumbing, water heater, high quality waterproof laminate flooring. Kitchen features new wood cabinets & new counters, large island with butcher block top and cabinet storage. Matching Whirlpool SS kitchen appliances convey! Wood burning fireplace perfect for cozy evenings at home. Both baths are updated with new vanities/mirrors. All new fixtures throughout the home. Large laundry room features upper cabinets on both sides as well as lower cabinets on one side. Unfinished basement offers storage space, and potential for additional living space! Attached carport with screened in patio area. Remarkable craftsmanship that you must see! Nestled on a level, 1-acre lot. Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $295,000
