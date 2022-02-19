3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $293,240

Highland Place features location and accessibility to I-40 and Highway 601 with beautiful countryside living! Lot 51 is a fabulous .80 acre lot and The Penwell is a Smart Home and features a office on main floor with a open kitchen, dining and great room for entertaining. . Cane Sugar neutral shaker style cabinets, with soothing toned granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the spacious open kitchen. Upstairs features a Primary suite with large 5' shower in bath with double vanity and linen closet and there is an upstairs laundry room for ease. Hall bath with double quartz vanities plus upstairs Loft area and 2 additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.