You are going to love this Brand New Home situated in Twinbrook Subdivision which is just on the outskirts of Beautiful Downtown Mocksville! The home is currently under construction but soon to be completed. Home offers open concept for the Kitchen, Dining, and Living room area. Remainder of the home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms along with Spacious Laundry Room, Front porch and Patio on the back of home, plus a nice Double car Garage! Floors are Luxury Vinyl Plank, and Carpet. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen. Give us a call and we are ready and waiting to show you this lovely home. (Taxes are based on Lot only)
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $279,900
