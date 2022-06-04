 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $279,900

One of our most loved floorplans, the 1760! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft, and bonus room! Main Level: Features Owners Suite, Great Room, Dining, Kitchen & 1.5 Bath. Second Level: Loft, 2 Bedrooms, Bonus Room & Full Bath. The home will be similar to the floorplan in the attachments. Put this home under contract today and be ready to move in early 2023!

