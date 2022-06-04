 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $279,900

The Hollingsworth Floorplan is open concept and spacious! The main level includes a great room with a dining area and kitchen. The second level is split with a large owner's suite with an ensuite bath and two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and a bonus room over the garage. This home is in the early stages of being built, make it yours today for move-in early 2023!

