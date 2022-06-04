The Hollingsworth Floorplan is open concept and spacious! The main level includes a great room with a dining area and kitchen. The second level is split with a large owner's suite with an ensuite bath and two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and a bonus room over the garage. This home is in the early stages of being built, make it yours today for move-in early 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $279,900
Two people were killed in a crash on Salisbury Road on Sunday.
A Harmony man has been charged in connection with a crash Sunday that killed two people.
On June 12, high school students from across the country will convene at Delaware State University with a promise of the experience of a lifet…
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital Monday night.
Two women from Catawba County were arrested last month on charges of trafficking fentanyl, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Twenty-five years ago:
Alex Powers — Dr. Powers to his patients — had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.
With Brian Summers’ formal request to the Iredell County Board of Elections, Iredell County will have three runoff municipal elections on July 26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of…