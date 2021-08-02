 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $275,000

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in lovely Mocksville, NC. Updates include a new roof, new HVAC, new water heater, fresh paint and fixtures throughout, and a gorgeous new kitchen with shaker cabinets, butcherblock counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. This spacious home offers a separate formal living space and additional family room with a gas fireplace. In the master suite, you will find a walk in closet, and separate shower and garden tub for soaking after a long day. The large, level yard is perfect for playing outside with your family or entertaining guests. Easy access to downtown Mocksville, downtown Salisbury, Hwy 601 and I-40. This amazing home is sure to be a perfect space for you and your family, so schedule your showing today! Seller to offer $5000 flooring credit with asking price offer.

