3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $275,000

Looking for some room to roam, a little privacy and a place to make your own? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch is sitting on 22 acres at the end of a private road. Home has a full unfinished basement with a woodstove and outside entrance. A metal roof was installed in approx. 2016. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Replaced pump in well 1 year ago. Home needs some work and updating and the price reflects that. The flooring has been removed in several rooms and needs to be replaced throughout the home. The land is beautiful and includes a couple of old buildings, a chicken coop and a deer stand near the back side of the property. With some elbow grease and updates, this is a home you'll be proud of. Sold AS-IS with no known issues other than cosmetic.