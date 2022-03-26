 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $274,900

The Michael II Floorplan is an entertainer's dream. A spacious Great Room easily ties together the Kitchen with Breakfast Area, and Formal Dining Room. The Primary Suite is above the 2 Car Garage and boasts over 350sqft of living space with room for oversized furniture, an en suite Bath, and large Walk-in Closet. Separated by 2 smaller Bedrooms and the Laundry closet is the Bonus Room with a Huge walk-in Storage Closet. No HOA. Don't miss your chance to put this new construction home under contract today and move in early 2023!

News Alert