3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $274,900

One of our most loved floorplans, the 1760! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main Level: Features Owners Suite, Great Room, Dining, Kitchen & 1.5 Bath. Second Level: Loft, 2 Bedrooms, Bonus Room & Full Bath. The home will be similar to the floorplan in the attachments. Don't wait, put this one under contract today for Move-In early 2023!

