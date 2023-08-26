Talk about a HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! Newly built Shane plan is sure to please with the openness you desire. The Shane features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1889 square feet. All the bedrooms have walk in closets! Combined great room and Dining that’s perfect for entertaining. Open concept kitchen with island and breakfast area. Granite countertops, Cane sugar cabinets with soft close doors, and stainless appliances complete the chef’s kitchen. It doesn't stop there, upstairs offers an Owner's Suite that one must see. Not only is it spacious but it offers a vaulted ceiling with a massive walk in closet. Laundry and additional two bedrooms are on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $269,490
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why does the state charge a fee to make something more convenient? — G.C.
A Statesville man is facing arson and cruelty to animal charges after a house fire Wednesday claimed the life of one dog.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said ongoing investigations into narcotics activities resulted in the arrests of 13 people who were dir…
Start times for Friday’s high school football games involving Iredell County teams have been delayed due to the impending heat.
The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was killed in a home explosion in North Carolina early Tuesday morning, authorities say.