3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $267,900

This Brand New 1.5 Story home is nearing completion. Home offers a popular Open Concept design on the main floor. Situated within easy access to downtown Mocksville, Home also boasts 3 Bedrooms with Primary Bedroom on the Main Level and 2 additional Bedrooms on the Upper Floor, 1.5 Bathrooms on the Main, and 1 Full Bath on upper level. Nice size Lot! Call today for a tour of this beautiful property!!