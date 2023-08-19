Talk about a HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! Newly built Shane plan is sure to please with the openness you desire. The Shane features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1889 square feet. All the bedrooms have walk in closets! Combined great room and Dining that’s perfect for entertaining. Open concept kitchen with island and breakfast area. Granite countertops, Cane sugar cabinets with soft close doors, and stainless appliances complete the chef’s kitchen. It doesn't stop there, upstairs offers an Owner's Suite that one must see. Not only is it spacious but it offers a vaulted ceiling with a massive walk in closet. Laundry and additional two bedrooms are on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $267,490
