The Oliver Model is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage home. If you like an open plan that flows from one space to another, you have found your home. As you enter this home, you are met with a spacious hallway that leads into the Family Room. The Family Room features luxury vinyl flooring throughout the first floor and extends over to the Kitchen. The Kitchen has a large island that showcases Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. The cabinets inside the home are Cane Sugar and accent the Ornamental White Granite Countertops perfectly. You also have plenty of countertops space to prepare your meals. Upstairs you will find an amazing Primary Bedroom. As you enter the Ensuite, you will see a Walkin Shower, Linen Closet, & Water Closet. Also, the Closet is in the rear of the bathroom as well. You will not be disappointed with this space. The bathroom also features beautiful Quartz Countertops with 2 undermounted sinks. Two additional spacious bedrooms are located on this floor as well