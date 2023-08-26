Twinbrook Village reflects how today’s families want to live with elegance, convenience, connection and comfort. The Oliver plan features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath and 1669 square feet. On the first floor you will find a bright and open family room, half bath, and charming kitchen with an oversize island and separate breakfast area. Granite countertops, cane shadow cabinets with soft close doors stainless steel appliances finish off this chef inspired kitchen. It doesn’t stop there the second floor features a luxurious primary bedroom with an oversized walk-in shower and is appointed with quartz counters. The second floor also offers two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty.