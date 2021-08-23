 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $259,990

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $259,990

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $259,990

Spacious home on 1.2 acres with a long driveway and 13ft tall ceilings in garage. Newly repainted 3 bed 2 bath with a large master and his and hers closets. Kitchen has never been used with brand new appliances. Garage has refrigerator and range hook up. Large storage room with windows behind the kitchen.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert