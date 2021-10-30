 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $259,900

One level New Construction with Convenient Rural setting close to Town. Home is in the last phase of construction. Home offers a great open concept with Living Room and Kitchen/Dining areas. Spacious Primary Bedroom & Bath! Large Lot for outdoor entertaining. 10'x12'Patio Area to be completed on the rear of the home. Call today to view this home. It just may be exactly what you've been searching for!! Interior Photos will follow soon!

