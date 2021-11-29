 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $259,900

Hard to find one story home in Charleston Ridge! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a large primary bedroom with his and her separate walk-in closets, bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Split floorplan with 2 other bedrooms and full bath. Open concept family area offers a spacious greatroom with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, large dining area, kitchen and breakfast area. Rear deck overlooks a large, private backyard with nice views of natural areas. There's also a separate large wired storage building / workshop. Refrigerator to remain.

