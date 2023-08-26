Twinbrook Village reflects how today’s families want to live: elegance, convenience, connection and comfort. This wonderful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. On the first floor you will find a bright and open family room, half bath, dining space and an open concept kitchen. The kitchen in nicely appointed with Granite countertops, cane sugar cabinets with soft close doors and stainless steel appliances. It doesn’t stop there the second floor features a luxurious primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The primary bath offers an oversized walk-in shower this is appointed with quartz counters. The second floor also offers two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty