CUTE & COZY Oliver plan located in established community, Twinbrook Village! This brand new home is MOVE IN READY & provides an open concept on the main level with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Welcoming foyer invites you right in and leads to the great room which adjoins the kitchen. BIG ISLAND and BIG PANTRY are the best features in the cook's kitchen! Sparkling granite counter tops dancing on bright white cabinets glisten in the kitchen! Nice and seamless vinyl wood-look flooring flows throughout the main level and ties it all together in this new home. You have to see for yourself! WELCOME HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $256,000
