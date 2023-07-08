CUTE & COZY Oliver plan located in established community, Twinbrook Village! This brand new home is MOVE IN READY & provides an open concept on the main level with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Welcoming foyer invites you right in and leads to the great room which adjoins the kitchen. BIG ISLAND and BIG PANTRY are the best features in the cook's kitchen! Sparkling granite counter tops dancing on bright white cabinets glisten in the kitchen! Nice and seamless vinyl wood-look flooring flows throughout the main level and ties it all together in this new home. You have to see for yourself! WELCOME HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For five decades, Evelyn M. Clyburn has been teaching in Iredell and Catawba counties and this Saturday, former students and others will have …
Two dogs seek compassionate, forever owners.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaky Black was discussing his summer league debut as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, explaining the areas of improvem…
Statesville police reported three people were shot between Saturday and Monday.
Man killed in confrontation with Iredell deputy identified. Sheriff: He was wanted on felony charges in Hickory
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Cribb pointed a weapon at a deputy who was among those trying to arrest him on warrants for robbery with …