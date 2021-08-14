 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $244,900

This home is move in ready & has been immaculantly well kept. Kitchen offers granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, opens up to dining area. Master BTH has double sink & garden tub. Large lot with fenced in yard. Many possibilities for your new home! Come see it today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert