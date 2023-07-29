The "James" Floor Plan offers 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, and 2.5 baths plus a 2 Car Garage. Enter on the Main Level through a spacious Great Room that flows easily into the Eat-In Kitchen. Lots of cabinets, Pantry, and a backdoor for backyard access from the Kitchen. Upstairs the Primary Suite features a Large en suite Bathroom and Walk-In closet. plus 2 additional Bedrooms and a large Bouns Room. Don't lose out on another home, make this one yours today, and move in for Early 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $239,900
