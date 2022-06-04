 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $232,500

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $232,500

Quality New Construction under $250K in Davie County!! Main Level living. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boast charm and sophistication. LVT in main areas, Granite, and Stainless Steel Appliances at an extraordinary price! Estimated Completion Late Summer of 2022! Incredible find that won't last long! **Exterior color will be different then rendering.**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert