Great opportunity to purchase an amazing one level home on over 1/2 acre. At this stage you can pick out the custom cabinet color, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, flooring and color of vinyl siding. Open floor plan featuring granite kitchen island, pantry, vaulted living room with a nice 10x12 patio for grilling and private back yard. Three bedrooms with large primary suite and private bath. Oversized deep 1 car garage. Expected build time 90 days. Home is in grading stage. Convenient to downtown dining and shopping.