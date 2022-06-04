3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $229,900

SHOWINGS START S·A·T·U·R·D·A·Y! Only a couple minutes from Historic Downtown Mocksville, less than 10 minutes to I-40, and an easy drive to Lexington, too! This well-maintained 3BR/2BA cutie in one of Mocksville's most popular subdivisions is in an ideal location, within close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and more! After walking through the lovely entry hall with its handsome laminate flooring, buyers will love the soaring living room ceiling with the cozy, gas fireplace. The cook of the family will enjoy using the stainless steel range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher in the eat-in kitchen. The 2-car garage and outbuilding provide excellent storage for yard equipment, bicycles, and all your other toys, while the fenced backyard helps ensure pets or children stay safe. Act fast–this adorable home won't last long at all!