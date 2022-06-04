SHOWINGS START S·A·T·U·R·D·A·Y! Only a couple minutes from Historic Downtown Mocksville, less than 10 minutes to I-40, and an easy drive to Lexington, too! This well-maintained 3BR/2BA cutie in one of Mocksville's most popular subdivisions is in an ideal location, within close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and more! After walking through the lovely entry hall with its handsome laminate flooring, buyers will love the soaring living room ceiling with the cozy, gas fireplace. The cook of the family will enjoy using the stainless steel range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher in the eat-in kitchen. The 2-car garage and outbuilding provide excellent storage for yard equipment, bicycles, and all your other toys, while the fenced backyard helps ensure pets or children stay safe. Act fast–this adorable home won't last long at all!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were killed in a crash on Salisbury Road on Sunday.
A Harmony man has been charged in connection with a crash Sunday that killed two people.
On June 12, high school students from across the country will convene at Delaware State University with a promise of the experience of a lifet…
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital Monday night.
Two women from Catawba County were arrested last month on charges of trafficking fentanyl, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Twenty-five years ago:
Alex Powers — Dr. Powers to his patients — had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.
With Brian Summers’ formal request to the Iredell County Board of Elections, Iredell County will have three runoff municipal elections on July 26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of…