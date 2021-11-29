3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $225,000

Amazing opportunity to have your own little slice of heaven on a little over 2 acres nestled in an established neighborhood! Beautiful oak flooring in main living areas and bedrooms. Full basement that you can use for storage or finish out for more space. So much potential outside with room to garden, a wired storage building, & even a chicken coop if you would like fresh eggs. You can heat in the winter using the heat pump or save money by using the outside woodstove. The possibilities are endless with this property. Reach out today to schedule your showing.