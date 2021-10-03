 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $209,900

Close proximity to downtown Mocksville restaurants, bars, shopping, YMCA, rich park, etc. Clean home, freshly painted, new carpet with lots of square footage and storage. Original hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Many updates including new roof 201&, HVAC 2020, water heater 2020, and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert