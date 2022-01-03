3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $179,000

Don't wait to pull the trigger on this great 3 bedroom brick rancher. New HVAC system this year and in great shape inside including hardwood flooring. Entertaining outdoors will be amazing with this gargantuan covered pavilion & fire pit area. Large kitchen with amble counter space and eat in area. Living area features a lovely mid century brick wood burning fireplace. Location, location, location within walking distance to downtown and close to the interstate for easy commuting.