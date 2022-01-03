Don't wait to pull the trigger on this great 3 bedroom brick rancher. New HVAC system this year and in great shape inside including hardwood flooring. Entertaining outdoors will be amazing with this gargantuan covered pavilion & fire pit area. Large kitchen with amble counter space and eat in area. Living area features a lovely mid century brick wood burning fireplace. Location, location, location within walking distance to downtown and close to the interstate for easy commuting.
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deaths of two children in separate all-terrain vehicle incidents have local first responders mourning as both were the children of the sam…
“Dawson lived life,” the Rev. Wesley Morris said. “And he lived life with the love that was all around him.”
College football player was fatally shot in Hickory. A suspect says she helped lure him there, court documents allege.
A Lenoir-Rhyne University student who was shot and killed at Civitan Courts Apartments in Hickory was lured there by a couple intent on robbing him, a suspect in the case told police.
“I love you and I am here,” were the words the Rev. Donnie Wise advised those at the funeral of Talon Scott Dyson to say to the boy’s grieving…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
- Updated
A Florida man was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by own vehicle after it hit a parked tractor-trailer on the exit r…
- Updated
August 27, 2021. Statesville’s home opener against South Iredell. The Greyhounds were 1-0 having kicked off the season with a road win at Cars…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
After feeding more than100 children on Thanksgiving, why stop there, thought a group of Iredell County volunteers. For Christmas, they joined …
Your baby wakes up with flushed cheeks, warm skin, a runny nose, and a cough. You grab the thermometer and it reads 101° F. As a parent, you w…