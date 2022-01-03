3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $175,000

Adorable brick ranch on 1.91+/- acres, enter into the living room and notice right away the gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the home! Also the living room offers a fireplace and vinyl replacement windows, wooden blinds with a abundance of natural light! Stylish vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, bath & separate main level laundry room. Bright and airy dining room with arched doorways leading to the kitchen with custom cabinets and all stainless steel appliances convey!. Additional space to expand square footage in the unfinished basement! Includes outdoor entertaining space with a deck and gazebo! Storage building will also convey with property! Enjoy the peacefulness of the country yet convenient location to schools and shopping!