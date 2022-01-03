 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $168,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $168,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $168,000

Very cute 3BR 2BA home right in the beautiful town of Mocksville! Only a couple of miles from I-40. Convenient to shopping and only 20 minutes from Winston Salem. This home has been completely renovated, including beautiful new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and new stainless appliances. This can be your first dream home! Owner/Broker.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert