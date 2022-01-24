 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $159,900

If you are looking for a great starter home or the perfect investment property you definitely want to see this property. 3 Bed 2 bath home located just outside of downtown Mocksville. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Fresh paint throughout. Spacious living room and dining area! New roof and 6 inch gutters with gutter guards. Heat and air systems have been recently serviced . Please see agent notes.

