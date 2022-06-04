Main level living on large corner lot in popular Summerlyn Farms. This subdivision is peaceful yet close to shopping and hospital. Enjoy the feel of the country yet still part of a neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on main/Bonus room or 4th bedroom up. Open floorplan. Kitchen opens to Great room and casual dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were killed in a crash on Salisbury Road on Sunday.
A Harmony man has been charged in connection with a crash Sunday that killed two people.
On June 12, high school students from across the country will convene at Delaware State University with a promise of the experience of a lifet…
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital Monday night.
Two women from Catawba County were arrested last month on charges of trafficking fentanyl, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Twenty-five years ago:
Alex Powers — Dr. Powers to his patients — had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.
With Brian Summers’ formal request to the Iredell County Board of Elections, Iredell County will have three runoff municipal elections on July 26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of…