Quality New Construction under $250K in Davie County!! Main Level living. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boast charm and sophistication. LVT in main areas, Granite, Island, and Stainless Steel Appliances at an extraordinary price! Estimated Completion Late Summer of 2022! Incredible find that won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $0
