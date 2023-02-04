New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a large covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Great Room which opens into the Chef's Kitchen featuring a split cooking layout w/ granite Island & SS appliances. Other features include a 2-car front load garage, his & hers WIC’s large owners suite and master bath including a tiled shower and free standing tub. Wynswept community in Maiden, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $659,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former candidate for Statesville City Council was arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault on a child.
A parcel of land in Statesville, Lot 30 has seen its share of history over the years. In 1790, Patrick Hugley would sell you a half-pint of wh…
The boy’s mother called him her “lil cowboy,” and in a Facebook post said she was heartbroken, but was “so proud of your bravery and your courage.”
An Alexander County Schools employee is charged with assaulting a student.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 15-21.