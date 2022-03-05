3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $623,830

New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a large covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Great Room which opens into the Chef's Kitchen featuring a split cooking layout w/ granite Island & SS appliances. Other features include a 2-car front load garage, his & hers WIC’s large owners suite and master bath including a tiled shower and free standing tub. Wynswept community in Maiden, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte