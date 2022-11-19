3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $589,900

This brand new home has tons of upgrades! Completed late June 2022 it boasts an open floorplan with a split bedroom layout. 9ft ceilings & 8 foot doors throughout. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas & primary bedroom, tile in bathrooms. The kitchen features leathered granite countertops, large island, gas cooktop, hood, stainless appliances & rollout cabinets. The spacious primary suite has separate vanities bathroom, quartz countertops, free-standing tub, tile super shower & spacious closet open to laundry room. Additional office/flex room. Step outside on the covered porch overlooking expansive private fenced back yard & wooded border on 3 acre lot! Spacious 2 car garage & additional single garage perfect for car, workshop, golfcart, etc. Seller has added Hague water filtration system, Jeld-Wen E windows, Leaf Filter gutter guards, upgraded finishes & moldings, extensive landscaping & more. See features list. This model now selling for over $600,000.