Beautiful ranch plan in the Wynswept community. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage. Walk past the covered front porch passed the Home Office and into the gourmet kitchen featuring separate cook top and wall oven. Home features a large master suite with Freestanding Soaking Tub with his/her walk in closets. Home includes 2 additional bedrooms with WIC's and rear deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $589,600
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former candidate for Statesville City Council was arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault on a child.
A parcel of land in Statesville, Lot 30 has seen its share of history over the years. In 1790, Patrick Hugley would sell you a half-pint of wh…
The boy’s mother called him her “lil cowboy,” and in a Facebook post said she was heartbroken, but was “so proud of your bravery and your courage.”
An Alexander County Schools employee is charged with assaulting a student.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 15-21.