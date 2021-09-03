3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $575,000

REDUCED!!! Custom built home on over 10 acres and within 12 minutes to retail grocery, dining! Privacy abounds with plenty of woods for hiking and 4 wheeling! Beautiful landscaping around the home for lots of entertaining. Huge covered composite decking on front of home overlooking the lush green private yard. Large patio out back with all the privacy you want and a wooded view. 2 car attached garage. Custom kitchen with island, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances open to Living Room with wood burning wood stove. Huge open Sun Room with wood burning stove and floor to ceiling windows. Primary bedroom suite on main level with 2 walk in closets. En suite bath has a vanity area, jetted walk in tub. Central vacuum, ceramic tile and hardwoods downstairs. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and a large unfinished bonus room with tons of storage space. This property can be subdivided.