3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $575,000

Beautiful custom built home (2018) situated on over 4 ACRES(2 lots) in the beautiful development of Wynswept! This house features a wonderful open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, custom blinds, gourmet kitchen featuring granite and SS appliances along with primary bedroom on the main! Upstairs offers 2 additional bedrooms a full bathroom and an oversized bonus room! Oversized 2 car garage. Enjoy entertaining outdoors under the covered back porch in a very private wooded backyard.. Such an incredible opportunity to own just minutes from all of the wonderful amenities that Denver has to offer! Easy Commute to Charlotte, Mooresville, Hickory! Tour- https://tours.southcharlottedrone.com/3d-model/3277-cayton-dr-maiden-nc-28650/skinned/