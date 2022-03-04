 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $530,355

Beautiful craftsman ranch plan. Enter the home large foyer and past the study. Enter the large open concept great room. Check out the large kitchen island featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home features a large Owners Suite and 2 additional bedrooms. Exterior includes a covered Screened rear porch and 2 car front load garage

