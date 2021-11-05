3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $525,660

New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a wrap around covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Chef’s Kitchen w/ granite Island & SS appliances and into the large Great room and Dining Area. Master on the main level large master bath featuring a soaking tub and separate shower. Fist floor also includes a flex room. Upper floor includes 2 additional bedroom, media room and loft area Other features include Covered rear porch and a 2-car Front load garage on 3/4 acre piece of property.