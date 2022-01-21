Beautful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in new Wynswept Community in Maiden, NC Home features a 2 car front load garage, Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms and an Office. Enter thru the large foyer and into the Gourmet Kitchen with Gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave with Granite countertops throughout including Stainless steel appliance package.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $513,150
Related to this story
Most Popular
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time …
20-year-old found dead in motel room was missing from Iredell Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
- Updated
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
- Updated
A Statesville man and woman are facing charges after a girl reported that she had been sexually assaulted over the past eight years.
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
The snow that began falling in Statesville on Sunday was the first significant accumulation in a few years, but downtown has been blanketed by…
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom window, the Mooresville Police Department reported.
- Updated
Snow, ice and a lot of cold came through Iredell County and the South this weekend, but the damage caused was extremely limited in Iredell County.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
While many main roads in Iredell County have been scraped and are in good condition, some side roads are impassable and that’s not expected to…